Money
Mint Explainer: Can capital gains make you ineligible for a tax rebate?
Summary
- Say you make ₹12 lakh a year but earn ₹1 lakh from capital gains on your investments, pushing your total income above the rebate threshold. Will you still receive a rebate or will your entire income be taxed? Nobody seems to know.
In Union Budget 2025-26, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the tax-rebate threshold under Section 87A of the Income Tax Act from ₹7 lakh to ₹12 lakh. With the standard deduction of ₹75,000, the threshold is ₹12.75 lakh for salaried individuals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more