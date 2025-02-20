Mint Explainer: Can capital gains make you ineligible for a tax rebate?

However, Aarti Raote, partner at Deloitte India, had a different view. She said the rebate becomes void if total income, including capital gains, exceeds ₹12 lakh. "As per publicly available information, if a taxpayer has ₹12 lakh in salary income and ₹1 lakh in capital gains, the rebate under Section 87A will not apply because the total income exceeds ₹12 lakh," she said. Such an individual would be taxed on their entire ₹12 lakh salary, although marginal relief could help reduce the tax.