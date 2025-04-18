Money
Mint Explainer: What are UCITS—and why Indian investors should consider them
Anil Poste 6 min read 18 Apr 2025, 03:54 PM IST
Summary
- European-domiciled UCITS ETFs are emerging as a preferred route for Indians investing overseas. With built-in tax advantages and seamless global access, they offer a compelling alternative to direct US holdings.
For Indian investors eyeing opportunities beyond domestic borders, a sophisticated investment route is worth a closer look—UCITS, or Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities. These European-domiciled funds are built for global reach and investor protection, making them an increasingly compelling choice for those seeking international diversification without regulatory complications.
