Money
Mint Explainer: What Irdai’s latest draft says about policy surrender charges
Aprajita Sharma 6 min read 21 Dec 2023, 04:58 PM IST
Summary
- Key changes will benefit policyholders, while business margins of insurers will take a hit
Surrendering of insurance policies will likely no longer be a financial burden for policyholders. Insurance regulator Irdai has proposed to increase the surrender value for policies among key changes in the product design of life, health and general insurance.
