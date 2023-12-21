Mint Explainer: What Irdai’s latest draft says about policy surrender charges

Irdai’s draft illustrates this with an example of a non-participating policy with an annual premium of ₹1 lakh and a 10-year policy term. It has considered the premium threshold at ₹25,000. As per existing regulations, if a policyholder is to surrender this policy in the third year, the insurer will return only 35% of the aggregate premium collected from the policyholder, which is ₹1.05 lakh (35% of ₹3 lakh). In the proposed draft, 35% of the threshold premium (0.35 * 25,000 *3) or ₹26,250 will be returned along with the 100% premium above the threshold (75,000*3 ) of ₹2.25 lakh. So guaranteed surrender value for three years will come in at ₹251,250 ( ₹26,250 + ₹225,000). This is an increase of a whopping 139% from the policyholder’s point of view. However, it will reduce insurance companies’ surrender income.