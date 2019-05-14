Mint Globetrotter Index: Dubai costlier than Delhi

On the Mint Globetrotter Index, the “others" category comprises seven cities across Africa, West Asia and the Indian Ocean. It is a heterogeneous mix of cities which didn’t make it to the individual regions as they are standalone cities from the above mentioned areas.

Among the seven cities, Victoria, the capital of Seychelles, is the most expensive with an index value of 192 and a rank of 28. What sets Victoria apart from other destinations is the versatile offering in fashion, culture, cuisine and fine wine to the famous stretch of road that takes you to some of the most stunning coastlines, national parks and enchanting towns.

The cost profile of Lagos, a Nigerian city, is very similar to that of India as it is only 4% higher in terms of overall cost. It ranks fifth on our index and is the cheapest in the category.

Dubai is way more costlier than Delhi and ranks 24 on the overall cost index. A half-litre local beer bottle costs ₹285 in Dubai, which is considered the business hub of the Middle East.

Lagos ranks lower on the overall index because shopping is the cheapest in the city compared to the others. Shopping is the most expensive in Cairo, Beau Bassin and Victoria.

Beau Bassin and Victoria are the only two cities where you won’t find an Airbnb. The two cities are the most expensive in terms of accommodation. Dubai, on the other hand, has the most expensive Airbnbs in the “others" region, priced at ₹7,887 a day. However, three-star hotels in Dubai are much cheaper, costing just about ₹3,584 per day.

Cape Town, the oldest city in South Africa that is known for its adventure activities and natural harbours, comes at the 16th place on the overall index and is 47% costlier than Delhi. A McMeal is the cheapest in Cape Town and most expensive in Dubai. A pack of 20 Marlboro cigarettes costs ₹67 in Lagos, whereas the same comes at ₹705 in Victoria.