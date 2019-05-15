Mint Globetrotter Index: Havana, Lima affordable

Once you leave behind North America, you’d realize that your money would stretch way more in other parts of America. Havana, for example, is only 12% more expensive than Delhi or even Mexico City, which is only 38% higher in terms of essential travel expenses. “Havana is an exotic blend of the old and new, where vintage cars and crumbling Spanish colonial architecture fuse with kitschy galleries and a booming nightlife," said Daniel D’ Souza, president and country head, leisure, SOTC Travel. Havana is the ninth cheapest on this year’s index. It’s interesting to note that other cities in the region such as Lima, Buenos Aires, Mexico City and Rio de Janeiro are among the top 25 cheapest cities on the list. An Airbnb is more affordable compared to hotels in this part of America. For instance, an Airbnb for a day costs just about ₹2,846 in Buenos Aires, but a hotel costs as much as ₹5,957. You could opt for home stays if you want to reduce your costs further.

Though transportation cost is quite low in Buenos Aires, leisure and shopping expenses are significantly high. A movie ticket in this city costs about ₹413 and a Levi’s 501 jeans costs as much as ₹3,816. Among the five cities, leisure is the cheapest in Havana and Mexico City. In Havana, surprisingly, a movie ticket costs just ₹63, at least 4.5 times cheaper than what it costs in Delhi. Food-related expenses come with an advantage in this region— 500 grams of white bread costs ₹37 in Havana, ₹113 in Rio and ₹29 in Delhi; a kilogram of local cheese costs just ₹201 in Havana against ₹315 in Delhi and ₹1,723 in Zurich.

“In Havana, you can explore places like the Museo de la Rivolucion, opt for a vintage car tour, visit the Habana Vieja to experience the olden times of the city, walk along Malecòn (the stunning stone wall), and try the local cuisine," said D’Souza.

Moving on to South America, the Peruvian capital of Lima is 44% more expensive than Delhi and is the second-most expensive in terms of overall costs in this region after Rio. On the main index, Lima ranks 15th, while Rio slots in at number 23. Similar to Australasia, this section of the map is significantly cheaper compared to North America and Europe.