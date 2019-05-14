Mint Globetrotter Index: Soak in New York’s energy

Among the six North American cities on the Mint Globetrotter Index, New York is the most expensive with an index value of 298. The city replaced San Francisco, which was the most expensive last year. Compared to 2018, New York’s index value rose by about 28% this year. In 2018, the city welcomed a record number of 65.2 million tourists, according to NYC & Co., a destination marketing organisation. “I explored NYC for almost a fortnight. The streets of New York have left a lasting impression in my mind. The skyline and the statues, the museums and the shows have of course been captured in photographs, but what stays in my mind is the energy, the music and the efficient but dirty subways," said Lakshmi Sharath, 45, a travel blogger and digital influencer at Lakshmisharath.com who has been to 40 countries.

The index data suggests that accommodation makes for the biggest spend in New York, where hotel tariff for a day is ₹17,726 and an Airbnb costs ₹10,620. However, Toronto in Canada continues to be the cheapest city in the region with an index value of 218. Its accommodation index value stands at 304, which indicates that hotels aren’t as expensive. You’d spend about ₹11,085 for a three-star hotel in Toronto, about 180% cheaper than the same class of hotel in New York. An Airbnb stay is also the cheapest in Toronto at ₹6,703 for a day. Of the 25 heads, Toronto is cheaper in 11 compared to other cities in the region.

Honolulu, the capital city of Hawaii, is the fourth most expensive city in North America. The city is known for its cultural and historical diversity and the Waikiki neighbourhood, popular for its beach backed by palms and high-rise hotels, is its centre for dining, nightlife and shopping. “Explore the Waikiki beach to catch a glimpse of the majestic Diamond Head State monument from a distance, or go surfing at a beach in Oahu. You can also go whale-spotting at Makapu’u Point Lighthouse Trail," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip, an online travel portal. Commute within the city and accommodation are the big-ticket spends in Honolulu. Its index value without accommodation is 187, but with accommodation, the city recorded an index value of 291.

“Island tourism has seen tremendous growth among Indian travellers. Honolulu is the gateway to the US island chain. It is still one of the unexplored destinations. Some of the must dos in Honolulu include Hanauma Bay, a nature preserve with beach and turtles, Pearl Harbor National Memorial, and many other pristine beaches," said Kale.

An Airbnb is the most expensive in San Francisco, where the company is headquartered. However, a 1.5 litre bottle of water is the cheapest there at ₹112. Miami is the most expensive for shopping, followed by Toronto and Honolulu.

Basic essentials such as water or fruits like apples and bananas are the most expensive in New York.