Kathmandu, Siem Reap, Dhaka and Hanoi are cheaper than Delhi, whereas Bali is just a notch above, compared to other cities in the Australasia region. Delhi is at 100 while Bali’s index value is 117, which means it is just 17% more expensive than the Indian city. “Bali is certainly inexpensive in terms of the intracity travel, stay and food. Scooties and two-wheelers are the preferred modes of transportation which make the most sense given their price and the excellent quality of roads. even cabs are economical," said Nikita Butalia, 26, a travel blogger who has visited 11 countries until now.

The top things to do in Bali include watching the sunrise in Munduk and sunset at Saminyak, surfing in Kuta, having lunch at Tegalalang Rice Terraces, invoking your spiritual side at Tanah Lot, Uluwatu and Besakih Temple, and registering for a midnight hike to Mount Batur.

Tokyo is the most expensive city in the region, followed by Hong Kong and Melbourne. It is known for its picturesque location and the world-famous Japanese Cherry Blossom festival. “This futuristic city packs in a wonderful blend of everything Japanese," said Vipul Prakash, chief operating officer, MakeMyTrip.

Of the 50 cities on the Mint Globetrotter Index, hotels are seventh most expensive in Tokyo at ₹16,067 per day.

Melbourne is the second-most expensive city in the region but a favourite among bloggers. “Twenty years ago, when I visited Melbourne on my first ever international trip, I was in awe of this city. Two decades later, I still feel the same," said Lakshmi Sharath, 45, a travel blogger and digital influencer at Lakshmisharath.com, who feels Melbourne’s charm can be discovered only on foot. Melbourne is the third-most expensive among all the cities in the Australasia region for hotels. Airbnb, however, is a little cheaper.

Pick Kathmandu, Hanoi, Siem Reap and Dhaka if you’re on a tight budget but want to explore a foreign destination. The index values of these four cities are lower than Delhi. Siem Reap scores big on shopping as it promises many pocket-friendly shopping options. A Zara, H&M or similar summer dress costs only ₹698 in Siem Reap, whereas the same costs as much as ₹2,555 in Delhi and ₹3,119 in Melbourne.

Siem Reap also has the cheapest beer among all 50 cities on our index. “The city is actually a cluster of old villages developed around individual pagodas, which was later overlaid during French colonial era. It has been receiving visitors from all over the world to these temples for many years now. A day trip to Angkor Wat is among the most popular experiences," said Rajeev Kale, country head, holidays, MICE Visa, Thomas Cook India Ltd.

Hanoi is gaining popularity because of its rich historical places.

Some cities in this region are relatively expensive, but are still quite affordable when compared to most cities in Europe and North America.