In today's dynamic financial landscape, Indian investors face increasing challenges with domestic market volatility and currency fluctuations.

Why Invest Overseas? The recent downturn in the Indian stock market, coupled with a depreciating rupee, underscores the importance of diversification. Mint has extensively covered the benefits ofglobal investing—from mitigating local market risks to gaining access to high-growth international stocks.

“Mint Horizons is all about looking at the wider world as a place to invest, travel or even settle in. We need an outward facing financial system and media, as more of our families, friends and customers come from outside India,” says Neil Borate, Editor, Mint Money.

Adds Prashanth Ranganathan, Founder & CEO at Zinc Money, “India’s financial landscape is evolving rapidly, with initiatives like GIFT City and capital flow liberalisation opening global corridors like never before. This is a pivotal moment for Indians to access international markets, create dollar accounts, and invest across asset classes worldwide. As India attracts global investors, Indians too can grow their wealth by seamlessly participating in the global economy.”

Many Indian investors still hesitate due to information asymmetry regarding the 'what' and 'how' of global investments. Mint Horizons bridges this gap by offering a hands-on learning experience, where attendees will gain practical knowledge on opening accounts overseas, navigating regulations, and identifying strong international investment opportunities.

Additionally, the concept of building a dollar corpus has been gaining traction, particularly for those planning for long-term financial security, such as funding their children's education abroad or creating a globally diversified portfolio. This masterclass will provide expert insights on how to structure a robust dollar-based investment plan to ensure financial stability and protection from currency fluctuations.

Neil Borate , Personal Finance Editor at Mint , will kickstart the session with an address on the importance of global investing, setting the foundation for the discussions to follow.

, , will kickstart the session with an address on the importance of global investing, setting the foundation for the discussions to follow. Devina Mehra , Chairperson & Managing Director of First Global , alongside Deepak Shenoy, CEO of Capitalmind , will engage in a panel discussion on selecting high-growth international stocks, offering insights into identifying and capitalising on global opportunities.

, , alongside , will engage in a panel discussion on selecting high-growth international stocks, offering insights into identifying and capitalising on global opportunities. Prashanth Ranganathan , Founder & CEO of Zinc Money , will share strategies on building a dollar corpus , emphasising the significance of preparing for international financial commitments, such as children's education abroad.

, , will share strategies on , emphasising the significance of preparing for international financial commitments, such as children's education abroad. Rajneesh Pathak , Founder & CEO of Global North Residency & Citizenship , will delve into the intricacies of Golden Visas and investment-driven immigration , providing attendees with knowledge on global mobility and residency options.

, , will delve into the intricacies of , providing attendees with knowledge on global mobility and residency options. Aleksey Mironenko, Global Head of Investment Solutions at Leo Wealth, will join virtually to conduct a masterclass on global markets, offering a macro perspective on international investment landscapes.

“There has been a depreciation of over 85% in the value of the Indian rupee over the course of less than a full career. If you strip investing of all its jargon, it is a pretty simple game: avoid big losses, stay with the winners and diversify investments across asset classes, sectors and markets,” says Devina Mehra in her book Money, Myths and Mantras: The Ultimate Investment Guide.

Mint Horizons is more than just a masterclass; it's a gateway for Indian investors to explore and harness global financial opportunities. By bringing together industry stalwarts and addressing pertinent topics covered on Mint, the event aims to equip attendees with the confidence and knowledge to diversify their portfolios internationally and secure their wealth in dollar assets.