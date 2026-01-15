Mint Horizons brings investment gurus Neil Parikh, Jay Kothari to Kolkata

As we move into 2026, the investment landscape is becoming increasingly borderless. Following a string of successful masterclasses across India’s major financial hubs, Mint Horizons is now heading to Kolkata next week. This upcoming edition aims to provide local investors with a clear roadmap for diversifying their wealth across international borders in an era of rapid economic shifts. Register here to be a part of this exclusive session.

Today, a portfolio limited strictly to domestic assets may be missing out on significant growth drivers and essential risk-mitigation tools. Global investing is no longer just for institutional players. It has become a vital strategy for Indian investors looking to hedge against rupee depreciation and gain exposure to revolutionary sectors, such as advanced AI and global healthcare, that are often underrepresented in the local indices.

The Kolkata masterclass, led by Neil Borate, Editor-in-Chief at thefynprint, is curated to peel back the layers of international finance, making it approachable for high-net-worth individuals, family offices and retail investors alike.

Understanding the 2026 global landscape The evening’s core discussion will focus on the theme “Global investing in 2026 & beyond: Themes that look promising vs overvalued”. This session is designed to help investors separate the long-term winners from the short-term hype.

To lead this deep dive, Mint Horizons brings together two seasoned veterans of the fund management industry – Neil Parikh, PPFAS Mutual Fund and Jay Kothari, DSP Mutual Fund.

These experts will weigh in on where the ‘margin of safety’ currently lies in international markets. With global interest rates and geopolitical dynamics in constant flux, the panel will analyse which sectors are currently trading at a premium and which overlooked regions offer the best value for an Indian portfolio.

Eliminating the friction For many, the biggest barrier to international markets isn’t the “where”, but the “how”. Complex regulations and high entry barriers have historically kept many Indian investors on the sidelines.

Addressing this, Subho Moulik from Appreciate will lead a session titled ‘Global Investing Made Simple’. This segment is dedicated to demystifying the plumbing of international trades. From navigating the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) to utilising modern digital platforms that streamline the process, this talk will provide a practical toolkit for those ready to make their first global allocation.

Why diversify now? Attending the Kolkata edition offers a unique opportunity to understand three critical pillars of wealth preservation:

Currency Hedging: Protecting your purchasing power against a fluctuating rupee.

Sectoral Access: Investing in the “S&P 500” giants and European innovators.

Risk Mitigation: Reducing the impact of domestic market volatility through geographic spread.

Event details

Date: January 20th, 2026

Time: 6 PM Onwards

Venue: Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata

If you are looking to evolve your investment strategy and gain a competitive edge in the global arena, this masterclass is an essential destination. Seats are limited to ensure an interactive experience with the speakers.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity. Register today to secure your spot.