Mint Horizons: India's Premier Masterclass on Global Investing Comes to Pune – Limited Seats, Register Now

Mint Horizons arrives in Pune on June 20, offering insights on global investing. The event is tailored for investors and finance professionals, featuring trends and strategies. With only 60 seats available, registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Updated11 Jun 2025, 01:26 PM IST
After successful editions in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi, Mint Horizons now arrives in Pune on June 20, bringing India’s most trusted voices in finance and investing to the city for an exclusive evening of insights, strategies, and dialogue on global investing. Seats are limited, you can register here to join the event.

Hosted by Neil Borate, Editor of Mint Money, this masterclass series is designed for investors looking to expand their portfolios beyond domestic markets and understand the frameworks that drive global capital allocation.

“As the US gives way to other markets in global market share, our experts weigh in on who will benefit,” said Neil.

What to Expect at the Pune Edition

Set in the elegant venue of the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Shivaji Nagar, the evening event will feature,

  • An opening address by Neil Borate, Editor – Mint Money, on the “why” and “how” of global investing
  • A fireside chat with Swanand Kelkar, Managing Partner, Breakout Capital, decoding emerging market opportunities
  • Strategic insights from Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate Wealth
  • A deep-dive discussion with Raunak Onkar, Fund Manager & Head of Research at PPFAS, on building resilient global portfolios

“Global diversification has become increasingly attractive for Indian investors, especially as domestic and international markets diverge in performance. With U.S. leading the race of innovation and dollar appreciating every year, diversification is a trend here to stay,” said Subho.

The sessions are crafted for investors, wealth advisors, and finance professionals eager to understand new global trends, macroeconomic signals, and smart diversification strategies.

Only 60 Seats – Register Now

There are just 60 seats available, and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Register now to secure your place at this high-impact session on the future of investing.

Mint Horizons is where India’s investing leaders meet to learn, share, and stay ahead. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this growing community in Pune.

Mint Horizons Bengaluru edition is presented in partnership with Appreciate Wealth.

