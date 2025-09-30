Mint Horizons returns to Mumbai to simplify global investing

After five successful editions across multiple Indian cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Ahmedabad, Mint Horizons is bringing back its popular masterclass series to Mumbai. This exclusive workshop is a call to action for Indian investors to think globally, act decisively and invest wisely. Join the workshop by registering here.

In the interconnected, global world that we live in, understanding and accessing global markets is no longer a luxury but a necessity for future-ready investment portfolios. This presents investors with an opportunity to hedge against domestic risks, access high-growth international sectors and build wealth. For many, making a foray into world of global investing may seem like a daunting task. But, new avenues like GIFT City Funds are making it more and more accessible.

Mint Horizons, led by Neil Borate, Deputy Editor at Mint, is designed to equip Indian investors with the knowledge and strategies needed to confidently build a portfolio that is aligned with global events. The workshop will gather top financial experts to simplify the complexities of international investing for you. The session is tailored for high-net-worth individuals, family offices, or anyone looking to strategically grow their wealth by tapping into the global market.

Why you should expand your portfolio Expanding your portfolio beyond India offers several crucial advantages. For starters, it acts as a buffer against domestic economic risks, shielding your investments from a sudden market downturn within the country. Furthermore, it provides an effective hedge against currency fluctuations, as holding assets in strong currencies like the US dollar can protect your wealth from a depreciating rupee, which is particularly beneficial for managing future expenses like international education or travel. Lastly, it unlocks access to cutting-edge industries, allowing you to invest in global tech leaders, innovative healthcare companies, or other sectors that may have limited representation in the Indian market.

The Right Skills for Investing Overseas The Mumbai edition of Mint Horizons will equip you with the right skills and knowledge needed to start your global investing journey. The event will start with an opening address from Neil Borate, who will set the stage by delving into the concept of the ‘GIFT City Funds’.

This will be followed by a panel discussion titled ‘How to pick global stocks & diversify well”. The panel includes a diverse cross-section of financial experts including Saurabh Mukherjea, Founder and CIO, Marcellus Investment Managers, Nirmal Bari, Director and Principal Officer, PPFAS Alternate Asset Managers IFSC, and Natraj S, Vice President – Investments (AIF), DSP Mutual Fund. This discussion will how investors can look beyond just the Nifty and Sensex and start diversifying into the world of global Capital markets.

This will be followed by an interesting fireside chat on the theme “Can gold miners be a smart way to play gold?” featuring Vivek Iyer, Partner, Rational Equity Partners. This session will address how to approach gold investing through a different lens.

The evening will also feature a second fireside chat on the theme “Simplifying Global Investing for Indian Investors” with Subho Moulik, Founder & CEO, Appreciate. This session will provide attendees with a crucial understanding of how to make global investing more accessible.

Event Details Date and Time: October 10th, 7:30 PM onwards

Venue: Radisson Blu, Andheri East

So, if you are in Mumbai and are looking to make a start your global investing journey, make sure you register for this event. Seats are limited, so act soon. Click here to know more.