Mint Money app with Bill Payments unveiled at Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai - 'Money Decisions, Made Right'

Mumbai, 10th Sep, 2026: Mint Money, the fintech app from the Hindustan Times Group, today announced the launch of its app with Bill Payments, powered by Bharat Connect, the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) ecosystem operated by NPCI Bharat BillPay Limited (NBBL), at Global Fintech Fest 2026.
The launch marks an important expansion of Mint Money’s proposition - bringing together trusted financial content, financial tools and now bill payments to help Indians make the right money decisions.
With Bill Payments, users can track their bills, receive timely reminders and make payments directly within the Mint Money app. The experience also enables instant settlement, Auto Pay and rewards on bill payments, bringing convenience and better money management together in one place.
Puneet Jain, CEO - Digital, HT Media Group, said, “Access to financial instruments has become easy for the masses — credit, investment and insurance are everywhere. What's missing is guidance on what's actually right for you. That is why we built Mint Money - bringing together Mint’s legacy of trusted financial content together with the right financial products, and services, that help people understand, decide and act. With Bill Payments, we are taking that mission into everyday money management, helping users not just make a payment, but understand what they are paying for, why it matters and then make that payment with greater confidence.”
What makes this collaboration particularly significant is that it is the first of its kind in India’s news media space and is being undertaken with one of the country’s largest and most trusted media groups. When we began exploring the idea of bringing Bharat Connect-enabled bill payments to Mint Money, supported by the Hindustan Times Group’s content-led guidance, we could immediately see the possibilities it could unlock across geographies, consumer segments and payment categories. By combining the reach and trust of the Hindustan Times Group with the strength of the Bharat Connect ecosystem, we hope to make digital bill payments more accessible, relevant and seamless for millions of consumers across India.
Bill Payments builds on a growing suite of financial tools within Mint Money, with credible financial content at its core. Mint’s journalism and insights help users understand money and personal finance in engaging, accessible formats, while products such as Credit Safe help users assess whether taking a loan is right for them; Credit Score Builder helps users understand and improve their credit profile through a personalised plan; and Money Guru, Mint Money’s personalised AI Coach, helps users get answers to everyday financial questions.
Personal loans provide access to credit when needed.
Together, these offerings are designed to take users through the journey from understanding their money to making decisions and acting on them with confidence.
The proposition is further strengthened by the reach of the Hindustan Times Group. With its content ecosystem engaging 1 in 4 Indians, including a strong presence across the Hindi heartland and markets beyond the largest metros, Mint Money has the opportunity to take credible financial guidance and useful financial tools to millions of consumers across India.
Users can access the new Bill Payments feature on the Mint Money app.
Mint Money is a fintech app from the Hindustan Times Group designed to help Indians make the right money decisions. Backed by the Hindustan Times Group’s 100-year legacy and Mint’s trusted financial journalism, Mint Money brings together financial content, credit solutions, payments, rewards and money-management tools in one experience.
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