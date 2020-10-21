Subscribe
Mint Money Conversation: Should you give into the gold rush now?

Mint Money Conversation: Should you give into the gold rush now?

Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 09:48 PM IST Livemint

In today’s episode of Mint Money Conversation, our panelists, Chirag Mehta, Senior Fund Manager, Alternative Investments, Quantum AMC, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO AnandRathi Private Wealth Management,Gaurav Rastogi, Founder & CEO, Kuvera.inand Somasundaram PR, MD, India, World Gold Council, will give an insight on if it makes sense for investors to invest in gold now given the recent rally in the prices of the yellow metal.