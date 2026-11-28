While bonds are not risk-free investments, their default rate of around 0.3% suggests that the returns one earns can compensate for a relatively smaller increase in risk, said Nikhil Aggarwal, founder and group chief executive of GRIP Invest at the Mint Money Festival on Saturday.

Advertisement

Aggarwal highlighted the importance of having a balanced portfolio, arguing that the middle component of an investment strategy is often overlooked but plays a crucial role in absorbing market shocks and maintaining stability. The middle component can be put in corporate bonds, he said.

He noted that most investors typically allocate 70-80% of their portfolios to equities and 20-30% to fixed deposits. However, during market downturns or unexpected financial emergencies, investors may be forced to withdraw equity investments at unfavourable valuations, highlighting the need for a more diversified portfolio.

Also Read | Trust is the wealth that keeps Indian markets moving: NSE CEO

Aggarwal compared three investment portfolios over a 10-year period to demonstrate the role of corporate bonds in asset allocation, noting that results may vary depending on the indices and time periods considered.

Advertisement

He said a portfolio comprising 70% equity, 20% fixed deposits, and 10% gold could deliver strong returns but also expose investors to significant volatility. Adding corporate bonds to the mix, with returns of around 11–12%, could generate returns similar to those while reducing portfolio volatility by about 50%. Even after accounting for taxes, the portfolio offered comparable returns with around 40% lower volatility, despite equities enjoying more favourable tax treatment than debt, he added.

SIP-like investing Aggarwal said that investing in bonds is no longer restricted to investors with large amounts of capital, as individuals can now start investing with smaller sums.

Drawing an analogy with shampoo sachets, he explained that just as consumers can try a product through a smaller pack before committing to a larger purchase, investors can now begin with smaller bond investments and gradually explore the asset class.

Advertisement

Investors can reduce risk by applying strict investment criteria, such as choosing only regulated, listed and secured bonds with an investment-grade rating of BBB or above, and limiting investments to bonds with a maximum maturity of 36 months, Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal also highlighted the growing convenience of investing in bonds, saying the process is now as simple as buying food through an app. Investors can select bonds online, invest through systematic investment plans (SIPs), and use smallcase-like platforms, much like they do with equities. These digital options have made bond investing more accessible to retail investors, lowering the barriers to entering the market.

About the Author Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and th...Read More ✕ Srushti Vaidya Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage range from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.



Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.



Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.