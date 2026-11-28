Indian households are facing growing financial risks due to abysmal savings, heavy borrowing, and job threats from artificial intelligence, Saurabh Mukherjea of Marcellus Investment Managers said.

Mukherjee, co-founder and CIO of Marcellus, cited Reserve Bank of India data showing that net household financial savings, measured as a percentage of income, have stayed near a 50-year low for the past three years.

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“So, people are saving, but also, they’re borrowing huge amounts of money,” Mukherjea said at the Mint Money Festival 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday.

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Speaking at a fireside chat on 'Why the next five years will not look like the last five', Mukherjea said a survey of 500 affluent households, defined as those with a minimum post-tax income of ₹20 lakh, had also shown worrying findings. Their average savings rate was around 20%, but 40% of households had savings below that level.

“Interestingly, one in five households had no savings at all,” Mukherjee said, adding that the data pointed to under-saving and heavy borrowing. At the same time, participation in financial markets has grown.

The discussion also revolved around how technology could reshape employment and the workplace.

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How the web changed the world Dhirendra Kumar, founder and chief executive of Value Research, reflected on how the internet has changed his business, noting that information once difficult to access has become freely available. He said the value lay increasingly in the ability to assess and validate information.

“I had so much information which is now abundantly available, free,” Kumar said. “But you still need somebody now to give that judgment. Somebody still needs to sign on. Somebody still needs to put a name to it.”

He also pointed to gaps in basic skills among some graduates. “I have struggled with programmers who can’t program. I have hired engineers who can’t write in proper English.”

“The commoditization of execution and delivery was what lay ahead,” Kumar said, adding that many things will get done more efficiently with the adoption of AI.

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Mukherjea cited the experience of Croydon near London, which used to house back offices of many banks and insurers; however, the suburb emptied out after jobs moved elsewhere, including to India.

“Those jobs that left the West came to Bangalore, came to Gurgaon, came to Pune,” he said. “But those jobs came in 15 months ago, and they could go away in the next 15. And we have to be ready for the next wave of disruption.”

Kumar also said that financial independence also depended on having control over one’s money.

He recalled the case of a woman whose position in the family changed when it came to be known that she had investments worth ₹8.5 lakh.

“There is nothing more empowering than having a real thing,” Kumar said. He also challenged the conventional idea of retirement, calling it “utter nonsense”.

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About the Author Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven ...Read More ✕ Subhana Shaikh Subhana Shaikh is a business journalist at Mint, where she covers the Reserve Bank of India, monetary policy, and India’s bond markets. She has seven years of experience in reporting on financial markets, with a focus on banking and the broader financial system.



She began her career after completing her postgraduate diploma at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bengaluru. She then spent five years at Informist Media, a news wire agency, where she closely tracked bond markets and the BFSI sector, developing a strong foundation in market reporting. She later moved to NDTV Profit, where she expanded her coverage across a wide range of business and economic stories.



At Mint, Subhana focuses on explaining central bank decisions, bond market movements, and banking trends for her readers. Her reporting combines on-ground inputs with careful analysis to help audiences understand complex financial developments.



Based in Mumbai, she is interested in exploring stories across the business landscape. Outside of work, she enjoys reading and spending time with her three cats.