OPEN APP
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Mint50 schemes to invest in
Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick
Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick

Mint50 schemes to invest in

1 min read . Updated: 31 Dec 2020, 06:25 AM IST Livemint

  • Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick
  • Pick 8-10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals

We have hand-picked 50 mutual funds for your portfolio that have jumped through hoops of good returns, low risk, good portfolio hygiene and our own qualitative research. We have restricted the choice universe to 16 categories out of the total 32 and given you at least three options to pick from each. In equity, stay with your risk appetite. Match your investment horizon to the debt fund category you pick. Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals. While core is the heart of your portfolio, facilitator funds help execute money decisions and satellite funds give your portfolio the extra edge.

Also Read | The march of 2020 in 10 key long reads

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All


Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals
View Full Image
Pick eight to 10 schemes and revisit them every year to keep your portfolio balanced and in tune with your goals
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout