Mint’s masterclass on global investing comes to the Capital

After successful sessions in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Mint Horizons is set to make its way to the capital city with a curated masterclass on overseas investing. The Delhi edition, hosted by Mint and anchored by Neil Borate, Editor – Mint Money, is designed to empower Indian investors with the insights, tools, and strategies required to diversify their portfolios beyond domestic markets. Here is where you can register. First 30 registrations are at a discounted fee of ₹999.

As Indian investors face heightened volatility and a weakening rupee, conversations around global diversification are gaining momentum. Yet, for many, the path to international investing remains unclear — constrained by information asymmetry, perceived complexity, and regulatory nuances. Mint Horizons aims to bridge this gap by bringing together leading voices from finance, policy, and academia for an evening of learning and engagement. Featured speakers include Dhirendra Kumar, Founder & CEO of Value Research, Dr Mohan Kumar, former Ambassador to France & Bahrain and Dean, Strategic and International Initiatives, OP Jindal Global University, Prashanth Ranganathan, Founder & CEO at Zinc Money, Vaibhav Shah, Head, Products, Business Strategy and International Business, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), and Elizabeth Roche, Associate Professor, OP Jindal Global University.

Why global investing matters now In recent months, the Indian equity markets have experienced a sharp correction, with the Sensex falling more than 7% since mid-December. At the same time, the rupee has depreciated against major global currencies, impacting purchasing power and investment returns on overseas expenditures — from travel to education.

This dual challenge has reignited investor interest in global diversification as a way to hedge currency risk, access high-growth international sectors, and build more resilient portfolios. Whether through mutual funds, international brokerage platforms, or the recently liberalised GIFT City framework, the demand for credible, actionable guidance on global investing is stronger than ever.

Mint Horizons seeks to address this demand through a focused workshop format that distills complex ideas into practical takeaways, helping participants confidently take their first steps toward building an international investment strategy.

What to expect The Delhi edition of Mint Horizons will bring together some of the most respected minds in personal finance, investment strategy, and global policy. Through a series of keynote talks, fireside chats, and interactive discussions, attendees will gain clarity on the opportunities and challenges that come with investing across borders.

The event is designed for high-net-worth individuals, professionals managing family wealth, financial advisors, and anyone with aspirations of sending their children abroad, planning retirement overseas, or simply seeking smarter, globally-aligned investment decisions.

Event details The session will be held on May 9, 2025, at the prestigious India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. The event will commence at 7:30 PM and run for approximately two hours, followed by a networking dinner. With only 60 seats available, the workshop is invite-only and aims to create a close-knit environment for immersive dialogue and exchange.

Speakers and sessions The session opens with a keynote by Neil Borate, who will present a compelling case for global investing — exploring the macroeconomic shifts, regulatory enablers, and investor behaviours driving this trend.

This will be followed by presentations and fireside chats featuring:

Dhirendra Kumar , Founder & CEO, Value Research

Decoding mutual funds and the GIFT City route to global markets

, Founder & CEO, Value Research Decoding mutual funds and the GIFT City route to global markets Vaibhav Shah , Head – Products, Business Strategy & International Business, Mirae Asset

Structuring an international portfolio from India

, Head – Products, Business Strategy & International Business, Mirae Asset Structuring an international portfolio from India Prashanth Ranganathan , CEO, Zinc

Planning finances for overseas higher education

(in conversation with Neil Borate)

, CEO, Zinc Planning finances for overseas higher education (in conversation with Neil Borate) Ambassador Mohan Kumar and Rahul Sharma, USIBC

Understanding global trade, tariffs, and geopolitical risk in investing

Moderated by Elizabeth Roche, Associate Professor, OP Jindal Global University Mint Horizons is not just a learning platform — it’s a call to action for Indian investors to think globally, act decisively, and invest wisely. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, understanding and accessing global markets is no longer a luxury but a necessity for future-ready portfolios.

Seats are limited. Register here. First 30 registrations are at a discounted fee of ₹999.