Mirae Asset India chief bets big on India's growth story 15 Aug 2023
The flow of investments into equity mutual funds in India slowed to ₹7,625 crore in July from ₹8,367 crore the previous month. However, Swarup Mohanty, CEO and Director of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, believes there is still plenty of room for growth in the industry, with India's asset under management (AUM) as a percentage of GDP at just 15%, compared to the global average of 75%-80%. Mohanty also highlighted the potential of India's economy to double in size over the next 8-10 years and the increasing interest from Korean investors. He emphasized the need to convince younger generations, particularly Gen Z, to invest in mutual funds.
The flow of investments into equity mutual funds has slowed down to ₹7,625 in July from ₹8,367 crore the previous month, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds of India. It is in this context that Swarup Mohanty, chief executive and director of Mirae Asset Investment Managers, shared some interesting insights on the future prospects of the asset management industry . “The question we ask everyone is: What is on your mind: the Sensex climbing to 65,000 or India progressing to become the third largest economy in the world," said the Mirae India chief at Mint’s Annual Mutual Fund Conclave, 2023, held in Mumbai recently.