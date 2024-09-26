RBI may cut rate by at least 25 bps in next 6 months: Mirae's Swarup Mohanty
Summary
- Mirae Asset's Swarup Mohanty says stock market valuations are not cheap but reasonable. Only certain pockets such as capital goods, defence, manufacturing and industrial are where valuation multiple has expanded
Mirae Asset Investment Managers entered India at the fag end of 2008, just as the global financial crisis took hold. Between 2008 and 2011, its assets under management (AUM) saw little growth, even as 12 major foreign players, including Standard Chartered, AIG, Fidelity, and Morgan Stanley, exited the market. However, since then, Mirae's AUM has surged to nearly ₹2 trillion as of 31 August, marking a significant turnaround.