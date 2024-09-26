The fund house is betting big on the ETF growth. How do you differentiate yourself from others in the ETF business?

We would like to be the most efficient on the ETF side. The innovation in ETFs is not about the product but how well you adapt to the capital market trends. It requires liquidity, reducing tracking error and the lower impact cost. We have our in-house market maker Mirae Asset Capital Markets for the liquidity and also tied up with a couple of others. Our global presence enables us to incorporate ideas ahead of time. We see our ETF business grow faster, thanks to the strong back-end that we have created.