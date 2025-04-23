Mirae Asset joins hands with Fibe to offer personal loans to salaried persons

With this offering, salaried individuals will be able to avail loans upto 5,00,000 for a tenure of upto 36 months.

MintGenie Team
Published23 Apr 2025, 02:10 PM IST
The fintech platform plans to empower salaried individuals, especially the middle-income group, with quick access to personal loans through a digital process
Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS) has joined hands with Fibe to expand credit access to last mile consumers. This strategic partnership is set to empower salaried individuals, especially the middle-income group, with quick access to personal loans through a digital process.

Fibe's partnership with MAFS is likely to strengthen its presence across India, expanding credit access to a wider customer base at competitive interest rates. As part of the partnership, salaried individuals will be able to avail personal loans upto 5,00,000 for a tenure of upto 36 months.

Fibe co-founder & CEO, Akshay Mehrotra said, “The partnership with MAFS will unlock greater potential in co-lending, thus expanding our reach to more customers, further reinforcing our commitment to drive financial inclusion across the country. This also aligns well with the evolving borrowing habits of salaried individuals, especially the youth, with the majority of them shifting towards app-based financial solutions. Together, we will leverage each other's robust network and tech expertise to deepen our impact across India.”

Also Read | Want to close PNB personal loan? Follow these simple steps

Borrowing experience

This partnership aims to ensure that borrowers get a good borrowing experience and help them fulfil their financial requirements.

Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO of Mirae Asset Financial Services said, "This partnership enables us to connect with a vast base of retail borrowers and offer them hassle-free financial solutions.."

Mirae Asset Financial Services forayed into the personal loan segment and aims to build a portfolio while providing borrowers with a lending experience. Fibe is one of leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers.

It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group and the underserved segments to fulfil their financial aspirations. Fibe offers a range of financial products, including cash loans, long-term personal Loans, and Impact loans for sectors like healthcare and education, making affordability more accessible.

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.

Mirae Asset joins hands with Fibe to offer personal loans to salaried persons
