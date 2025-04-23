Mirae Asset joins hands with Fibe to offer personal loans to salaried persons

Mirae Asset Financial Services (MAFS) has joined hands with Fibe to expand credit access to last mile consumers. This strategic partnership is set to empower salaried individuals, especially the middle-income group, with quick access to personal loans through a digital process.

Fibe's partnership with MAFS is likely to strengthen its presence across India, expanding credit access to a wider customer base at competitive interest rates. As part of the partnership, salaried individuals will be able to avail personal loans upto ₹5,00,000 for a tenure of upto 36 months.

Fibe co-founder & CEO, Akshay Mehrotra said, “The partnership with MAFS will unlock greater potential in co-lending, thus expanding our reach to more customers, further reinforcing our commitment to drive financial inclusion across the country. This also aligns well with the evolving borrowing habits of salaried individuals, especially the youth, with the majority of them shifting towards app-based financial solutions. Together, we will leverage each other's robust network and tech expertise to deepen our impact across India.”

Borrowing experience This partnership aims to ensure that borrowers get a good borrowing experience and help them fulfil their financial requirements.

Krishna Kanhaiya, CEO of Mirae Asset Financial Services said, "This partnership enables us to connect with a vast base of retail borrowers and offer them hassle-free financial solutions.."

Mirae Asset Financial Services forayed into the personal loan segment and aims to build a portfolio while providing borrowers with a lending experience. Fibe is one of leading consumer lending apps focused on young, aspirational, and tech-savvy Indian consumers.

It is building a financial ecosystem that enables the mid-income group and the underserved segments to fulfil their financial aspirations. Fibe offers a range of financial products, including cash loans, long-term personal Loans, and Impact loans for sectors like healthcare and education, making affordability more accessible.