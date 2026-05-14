Mirae Asset launches SIF-based Platinum Hybrid Long-Short Fund – key details explained

The Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has announced the launch of its ‘Platinum Hybrid Long-Short Fund’ under the newly introduced Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) category. The new fund offer (NFO) will open from 20 May to 3 June 2026.

According to the company, the fund's investment strategy will focus on equity and debt securities, with limited short exposure through derivatives. The primary objective of the fund is to help investors secure relatively stable returns over a one-to two-year investment horizon. This will be accomplished through a mix of arbitrage, hedged equity exposure and debt instruments.

A Specialised Investment Fund (SIF) is a new investment category introduced between mutual funds and alternative investment funds (AIFs). Furthermore, the minimum investment amount under the category is ₹10 lakh at the PAN level across all strategies offered by the SIF platform.

Focus on risk-adjusted returns The fund has been designed to generate risk-adjusted returns across different market cycles through a three-layer portfolio structure comprising controlled equity exposure, arbitrage positions and high-quality accrual debt exposure.

According to the fund house, the strategy will maintain controlled equity exposure of 5-70%, fully hedged arbitrage exposure of 5-70%, and debt exposure of 25-35%.

Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), said the SIF framework aims to provide investors access to specialised strategies with the transparency and regulatory safeguards associated with mutual funds.

The company added that the fund will use derivatives for downside protection and yield enhancement while attempting to limit volatility and drawdowns compared to traditional hybrid funds with unhedged equity exposure.

Fund management and investor suitability The scheme will be managed by Gaurik Shah, Senior Vice President – Equity Investments at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), who has experience in quantitative investing and derivative-based portfolio strategies.

The fund house said the offering is targeted at conservative investors seeking relatively stable returns and lower downside risk over a medium-term horizon.

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Vaibhav Shah, Head of Products, Business Strategy and International Business at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India), said the SIF category is intended to bridge the gap between retail mutual fund products and investment offerings typically available to high-net-worth investors.

Should you invest in this fund? This decision should be made only after due diligence and discussion with a certified financial advisor, after clearly understanding the pros, cons and risks associated with the investment offering. So that all your investments are backed by solid professional guidance.