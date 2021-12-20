Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Mirae Asset MF files for BAF with Sebi

Mirae Asset MF files for BAF with Sebi

India’s investment in mutual funds through SIP rose to 7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor
1 min read . 10:11 PM IST Satya Sontanam

The scheme will capture potential upside of equities while limiting downside by moving between equity & debt

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has filed the draft scheme information document (SID) for its upcoming scheme in the hybrid category: Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has filed the draft scheme information document (SID) for its upcoming scheme in the hybrid category: Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

It aims to capture the potential upside of equities while limiting the downside by moving between equity and debt asset classes.

It aims to capture the potential upside of equities while limiting the downside by moving between equity and debt asset classes.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

As per the filing, the fund manager will determine asset allocation depending on prevailing market and economic conditions such as equity valuations, interest rates and view on the asset.

The benchmark will be Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50-50 Index. It only offers a ‘growth’ option.

BAFs typically use derivatives to hedge the equity exposure of the scheme. However, the total equity allocation is generally maintained at minimum 65% to enjoy favourable equity taxation.

Nirav Karkera, head - research, Fisdom said, “While the idea and the team behind it holds strong promise, there is no urgency to invest immediately at launch. Perhaps allocating to known funds within the category, while building insights into the scheme’s philosophy and style, will be ideal."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!