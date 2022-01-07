Mirae Asset MF launches Nifty India Manufacturing ETF, FOF

“While services and consumption have been focus areas for investors, manufacturing has seemingly been underrated despite a strong performance over the last few years. Going forward, the manufacturing segment has the potential to become the next growth driver for India, backed by strong government initiatives like Production Linked Incentive schemes and the Make in India push. Over the past few years, India-based manufacturing companies have been increasingly incorporating digital and Industry 4.0 into their processes becoming more efficient, productive and competitive, with improvements in quality as well. This could potentially open up a larger domestic market for them as well as provide increased export opportunities, and that augurs well for the sector," said Mr Swarup Mohanty, Director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers.