Mirae Asset Mutual Fund today announced that it is planning to offer its Global X ETF (owned by Mirae Asset Global Investments) products to Indian investors.

As per the press release, Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired Global X, a ETF provider. The note said that the Global X ETF is one of the largest thematic ETF providers globally. Prior to acquisition, Global X ETF had an AUM of about US$ 10 billion and post-acquisition by Mirae Asset Group in 2018, the current AUM as on December 2021 is US$ 43 Bn, as per the press note.

Mirae Asset India aims to offer its global ETF arm, Global X’s product via Fund of Fund (FoF). As per the AMC, Global X ETFs have innovative themes such as Electric Vehicles (EV), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Block chain etc.

“The rapid growth in Mirae Asset’s ETFs business globally, reaching the US$ 84 bn mark, is evidence of the innovation and choice that it offers to investors in multiple markets. In India, we look forward to leverage our global expertise in ETFs and launch many more innovative products for our Indian investors having underlying as Global X ETFs," said Mr. Swarup Mohanty, Director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Mirae Asset India currently has an AUM of ₹3,000 crore with 8 ETF products as on December 2021.

Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF (An Open-ended fund of fund scheme predominantly investing in Mirae Asset NYSE FANG+ ETF) has been a notable ETF in the list. Recently, the AMC also launched Mirae Asset Nifty India Manufacturing ETF (an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking Nifty India Manufacturing Total Return Index) which invests in companies under the manufacturing sector in India.

