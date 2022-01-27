Mirae Asset MF plans to offer Global X ETFS to Indian investors

As per the press release, Mirae Asset Global Investments acquired Global X, a ETF provider. The note said that the Global X ETF is one of the largest thematic ETF providers globally. Prior to acquisition, Global X ETF had an AUM of about US$ 10 billion and post-acquisition by Mirae Asset Group in 2018, the current AUM as on December 2021 is US$ 43 Bn, as per the press note.