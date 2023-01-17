Mirae Asset Mutual Fund’s Neelesh Surana completes 15 years as a fund manager and CIO

“We were in bit of survival mode in the first five years of our existence," Surana recounts. Then in 2014, came the historic Modi victory and Surana’s flagship funds - Mirae Asset Large Cap and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip got noticed for fairly consistent track record of outperformance. In 2014 alone, these two schemes were up 53% and 85% respectively, massively outperforming the BSE 100’s return of 34%. “I’ve managed equity funds through once in a lifetime sort of events like the Global financial crisis, policy paralysis, demonetization and Covid 19," recounts Surana. His performance dipped slightly in 2018 and 2020 but this was made up in 2019 and 2021. On a 3 and 5 year basis, Mirae continued to be an investor darling. “The only year in which we have underperformed in any significant manner is last year - 2022. This happened for a mix of reasons. We have predominantly growth stocks and 2022 was tough on growth. Simultaneously, our investment in few value stocks like gas utilities got impacted whereas markets rewarded sectors like PSU banks, and defence," he says.