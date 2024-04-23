Mirae Asset Mutual Fund tells investors to be careful of buying overseas ETFs on exchange
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund said, there may be potential impact on the liquidity and trading price of these ETFs on the exchanges where they are still bought and sold. This is because the trading price of the overseas ETFs on the exchange may be different from its indicative intraday value (I-NAV).
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has cautioned retail investors against investing in overseas exchange traded funds (ETFs) through the stock market.
