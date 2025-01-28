Money
Investors should moderate their return expectations, says Mirae Asset CIO
Jash Kriplani 6 min read 28 Jan 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Summary
- Markets are now reasonably valued after the correction, and investors should expect returns in the low teens over the next three to five years, Neelesh Surana told Mint in an interview.
The market benchmark indices – Nifty50 and BSE Sensex – have each corrected about 13% from their highs last September. Weak corporate earnings, concerns of a US-led tariff war and continued selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have all contributed to weakness in the market.
