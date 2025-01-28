Investors should moderate their return expectations, says Mirae Asset CIO

Increased opportunities in small and mid caps: The number of companies in these segments has increased significantly, offering better representation across various sectors. Many businesses today are not represented among large-cap stocks. For instance, sectors such as capital markets, hospitals, chemicals, pharma-linked CRAMS (Contract Research & Manufacturing Services), clean energy, capex-oriented sectors, real estate and home improvement have limited exposure in the large-cap space. This is a result of many new IPOs, the shift from the unorganised to organised sector, and strong fund flows—all of which could continue, making these companies unlikely to feature in the top 250 companies by market cap (the large- and mid-cap segments).

Potential long-term returns: The 20-year CAGR in both earnings and returns for small caps is around 16%. We still believe long-term wealth can be created if businesses are identified early, given their higher potential for earnings growth.

Filling a gap in our offerings: Lastly, the launch addresses an important gap in our offerings.

The increasing relevance of small caps is not solely about valuations. With the continuous influx of new businesses being listed on exchanges, companies that initially qualified as large-cap stocks (the top 100 companies by market cap) may need to make space for these new listings. As a result, new listings will push existing companies down the market capitalisation ladder, which in turn will widen the mid cap (101st to 250th by market cap) and small cap (stocks beyond the smallest mid caps) universes.