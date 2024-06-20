Mirae Asset Nifty EV and New Age Automotive ETF: Here's what you should know about India's first EV ETF
Mirae Asset Investment Managers introduced India's inaugural ETF dedicated to electric vehicles (EVs) and the new-age automotive sector, tracking the Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Total Return index.
Mirae Asset Investment Managers has introduced India’s inaugural exchange-traded fund (ETF) specialising in electric vehicles (EVs) and the emerging automotive sector, named the ‘Mirae Asset Nifty EV and New Age Automotive ETF’. This open-ended scheme is crafted to harness the sector’s promising long-term growth potential. Investors have the flexibility to trade units on stock exchanges, akin to other securities. The fund will follow the Nifty EV and New Age Automotive Total Return index.