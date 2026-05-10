How Mirae's Swarup Mohanty used AI to recalibrate his retirement plan

Mohanty’s wife manages their art portfolio entirely — researching artists, tracking gallery prices and maintaining a running wishlist. "She does all the research on the artists and art types that we should add to our portfolio. By now, she has created a wishlist and we add to our collection as and when there is an opportunity," Mohanty said. "Once you get into that circuit and you know the good galleries in the country, there is a broad consensus on the prices of each painter. Admittedly, it is not a very liquid market, but I am also not buying to sell in the near future."