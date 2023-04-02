TMFs and the art of investing: Mirae MF’s Swarup Mohanty5 min read . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Mohanty says he has restructured his debt portfolio and also shifted to art for his alternative investments
With interest rates climbing steeply over the last many months, Swarup Mohanty, 52, chief executive officer of Mirae MF, has decided to restructure his debt portfolio. “I wanted to take advantage of high interest rates as an investor and at the same time reduce interest burden as a borrower," he said during an interaction with Mint for the Guru Portfolio series. In this series, leaders in the financial services industry share how they manage their own money.
