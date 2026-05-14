Mismatch in ITR? Here's how to address and correct it online

The Income-Tax department can send notices either before or after you file returns in cases it deems necessary — such as a mismatch or discrepancies in your I-T returns (ITR) filing. Notably, receiving an I-T notice does not automatically mean a taxpayer is in trouble as the communication could be aimed at alerting you about mistakes in the documentation.
Generally, an I-T notice is official communication from the tax department regarding unreported income, mismatch or discrepancies in your filing, non-filing of returns, verification of claims, missing information or overdue filing, and demand for outstanding income tax among other reasons.
Below are the various types of I-T notices that may be sent:
Form 26AS (Form 168 under the new ITA 2025) or Annual Information Statement (AIS), is a comprehensive display of your financial statement for the year. It has information including details of advance tax / self-assessment tax / regular assessment tax deposited, any specified financial transactions (SFT), information relating to demand and refund and information relating to pending and completed proceedings, refund received during a financial year (if any), Tax Collected at Source (TCS), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), TDS defaults (if any), and tax deducted on sale of immovable property under section 194 IA (in case of seller of such property), among other information.
It also shows both reported value and modified value (i.e. value after considering taxpayer feedback) under each section (i.e. TDS, SFT, Other information).
Notably, since the AIS contains information on high-value transactions done via credit card and all PAN-affiliated financial transactions, anything you forget or fail to report in your returns will show on the document regardless. It is this mismatch that the tax department can ask you to correct. To this end, the department encourages taxpayers to access their AIS to identify any discrepancies and file updated ITRs (ITR-U) if necessary.
According to Clear Tax, tax notices can also arise from arithmetic errors, unreported high-value transactions, non-disclosures, or inconsistent information across years. The Department is now comparing current ITRs with previous filings as well.
It is advisable to first verify the authenticity of a notice before you respond. This can be easily done through the authentication feature on the official income-tax e-filing portal here (https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/).
You will need to keep you PAN Card, tax documents, Document Identification Number (DIN), and phone ready for the process.
Once you have verified that the notice is legitimate. Read the notice carefully to understand what documentation you need to provide, respond promptly and avoid penalties. Documents and related records that may be required include your bank statements, Form 16, investment proof, ID proof, transaction details, etc.
You will have to login to your account on the I-T portal and click on Pending Action, followed by e-Proceedings to check the notice and provide an explanation with the required supporting proof documents.
Once you submit your reply, the acknowledgement can be download to your device for future reference and proof.
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Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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