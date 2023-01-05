Missed 31 Dec deadline? You can update the ITR1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 10:19 PM IST
ITRs filed after 31 July need to be revised within 30 days (from the previous 120 days) of filing ITR, as per CBDT rule
ITRs filed after 31 July need to be revised within 30 days (from the previous 120 days) of filing ITR, as per CBDT rule
The last date to file revised or belated income tax return (ITR) for financial year 2021-22 was 31 December 2022. If you have missed this deadline, then the option is to file an updated tax return (ITR U). This option was introduced in Budget 2022 and is available for up to 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year.