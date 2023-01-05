Missed 31 Dec deadline? You can update the ITR

ITR U can only be filed if a taxpayer has additional income to declare, irrespective of whether they have filed original ITR or not. “If someone wants to claim TDS refund by filing ITR U, that can’t be done as it cannot be used to file a nil tax return. A loss return too can’t be filed as reporting losses to be set off can reduce tax outgo. One can only pay additional taxes in an updated return," said Sujit Bangar, founder, TaxBuddy.