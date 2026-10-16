Missed a gold loan EMI? Know when your pledged jewellery is at risk — Experts explain recovery process and auction rules

If you have taken a gold loan and missed EMI payments, you may be worried about losing your pledged jewellery. However, missing an EMI does not automatically mean your gold will be auctioned.
The risk depends on the loan agreement, the extent of default, and the lender’s recovery policy. Here is what borrowers need to know.
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Niyati Merchant, Associate Partner at MDP Legal, Advocates & Solicitors, said RBI does not prescribe a universal threshold such as two, three or six missed EMIs before pledged gold can be auctioned.
She added that “The principal regulatory framework is the Reserve Bank of India (Lending Against Gold and Silver Collateral) Directions, 2025, issued on 6 June 2025 and amended on 29 September 2025, now seems to be withdrawn. The implementation deadline was 1 April 2026.”
Kapil Makhija, Founder and COO at MInEMI.ai said once any amount stays overdue beyond 90 days, the account becomes a non-performing asset (NPA), and recovery action, including auction, becomes a real possibility.
“The overdue period is calculated from the oldest unpaid instalment. If you missed June’s EMI and paid July and August on time, your account is still ageing on the June default and will cross 90 days in early September,” Makhija said. Borrowers should prioritise clearing the oldest outstanding instalment.
Mukesh Pandey, Founder and MD of Rupyaapaisa.com, said the risk depends on the loan terms, repayment timeline and lender’s recovery policy. Missing an EMI may trigger overdue charges and recovery action but does not mean an auction is imminent. Borrowers should check their loan agreements and contact their lenders promptly.
Merchant said, “There is no uniform RBI-mandated, day-by-day schedule specifying the number of calls or SMS reminders a lender must send after a missed EMI.” The following is a broad outline of the process; actual timelines depend on applicable rules and the lender’s policy:
“Borrowers may get roughly four months and several written warnings before gold is at risk,” Mukhija added. Pandey advised borrowers to contact the lender promptly and obtain any agreed repayment dates in writing.
Pandey said items that have been pawned, usually jewelry, can be sold through a transparent auction process by the lender or an auctioneer. Lenders cannot skip the auction process as it is supposed to be.
Makhija said pledged gold is sold through a public auction under the lender’s board-approved policy, not melted down and sold privately.
“Your right to repay and take the jewellery back survives right up to the auction: clear the dues any time before the sale concludes and the gold is yours. Once sold, the right to reclaim ends,” he added.
For example, if your pledged gold is worth ₹3 lakh and your outstanding dues, including charges, are ₹2.2 lakh, a reserve price floor of 90% would put the auction starting price at around ₹2.7 lakh. The resulting surplus of ₹50,000 must be refunded to you within 7 working days, Makhija mentioned.
Disclaimer: This story is for informational purposes only. Check your loan agreement and the lender’s official website for the latest applicable rules.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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