Missed a personal loan EMI? Its impact on your credit score is more serious than you think —here's why

When you miss an EMI on your personal loan, it might seem like a minor slip-up. Still, keep in mind that it can trigger a chain of consequences that affect your credit health and future borrowing potential.
Sensible borrowers should always strive to ensure that they never miss any due dates or pending debt payments. This is crucial to ensure that their credit profile remains credible and clean.
Missing a personal loan EMI essentially indicates financial weakness, a lack of planning, and poor management on the part of the borrower. This is a big negative in the eyes of the lending institution. Furthermore, keeping the above factors in mind, here’s what every borrower should understand.
To ensure that your credit integrity remains intact, you should:
Aspiring borrowers should clearly understand that missing a personal loan EMI is far more than a minor inconvenience. It can result in a substantial loss of your credit integrity and a serious drop in your credit score. Furthermore, a weak credit profile can also result in increased borrowing costs on future loans, which is why being proactive can save borrowers from major financial trouble later on.
