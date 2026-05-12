Missed an EMI repayment? Here are 5 ways default can impact your credit score

A missed EMI is not a minor banking lapse; it is a significant credit event with long‑lasting consequences. Its impact goes far beyond a single transaction. Today’s credit system is highly advanced, powered by tools that instantly detect errors.
This makes every transaction, payment or debt-clearance EMI crucial. Even a single missed instalment can alter how lenders assess your creditworthiness.
Borrowers must understand this impact when managing personal loans, home loans, credit cards or any other form of debt. All forms of borrowing come with certain basic repayment rules. Ignoring these obligations can lead to both legal and psychological consequences.
Raj P Narayanam, Executive Chairman of Zaggle, says, “An EMI bounce is not a banking inconvenience; it is a credit event. Payment history is the single largest contributor to a credit score, and one missed EMI can drop your score by 50 to 100 points, with the mark staying on your credit report for up to three years.”
He added, “What borrowers underestimate is that lenders today don't just read your score, they read your behaviour. A pattern of bounces signals financial stress that follows you into every future loan application, interest rate negotiation and credit limit decision. Recovery is possible; 12 to 18 months of clean repayments can meaningfully restore a score, but prevention is always cheaper. Keep a month's EMI buffer in your auto-debit account, set low-balance alerts, and if a bounce does happen, act within 48 hours. Call your lender, make the payment and get written confirmation. Silence is the costliest mistake a borrower can make. A credit score takes years to build and days to damage. Treat your EMI date as a non-negotiable.”
Let us discuss how an EMI bounce can impact your credit score.
Hence, you should first ensure that you never miss any due date for any EMI or borrowed funds. If you do, you should promptly reach out to your lending institution, make the payment, and receive an acknowledgement.
Always keep in mind that credit score management is a time-consuming, slow process. It takes time, devotion and effort to ensure that your credit score remains healthy. No improvements can be made overnight.
So, yes, an EMI bounce can seriously hit your credit score. Make payments on time and ensure the auto-debit facility is activated for your debt repayments, along with an adequate balance in your bank account to cover these expenses.
For all personal finance updates, visit here.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.