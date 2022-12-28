Missed filing ITR? Deadline to file belated income tax return to end on December 312 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM IST
Have you missed filing your income tax return (ITR) for the financial year 2021-22? Hurry, only 4 days left now as the deadline to file the belated and revised ITR will end on 31 December 2022. An individual who has missed the last date to file an original income tax return can file a belated ITR.