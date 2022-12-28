“Paying a late ITR is punishable under Section 234F of the Income-Tax (I-T) Act of 1961. Assessees must incur a late filing penalty of up to ₹5,000. For small taxpayers with taxable income of less than ₹5 lakh, the punishment is ₹1,000. Sections 234A, 234B, and 234C impose penalty interest, based on the type of tax payable. Those who submit late returns are likewise prevented from carrying their losses forward. Taxpayers who file a late return are disqualified for interest on I-T refunds, which are paid at a rate of 0.5% per month if the ITR is filed well before due date. An ITR that was submitted late can be updated. Nevertheless, if you file it at the very minute, you will lose the opportunity to file a corrected ITR if you uncover a mistake later. As a result, file earlier or be extra cautious if you submit close to December 31," said Amit Gupta, MD, SAG Infotech

