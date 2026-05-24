Missed filing ITR in previous years? What taxpayers can still do

If a taxpayer has missed filing income tax returns (ITRs) for previous financial years, certain remedies may still be available under the income tax act depending on the nature of the case and time elapsed since the original deadline.
The available course of action generally depends on factors such as whether the taxpayer is claiming a refund, needs to correct errors is previously filed return, declare income that was missed earlier, or failed to file an ITR altogether. There are two provisions available: Updated returns or condonation of delay requests but both serve different purposes.
Condonation of delay filing and updated return (ITR-U) are two different remedies under the income tax law
According to two experts who spoke to Mint, condonation of delay is a relief mechanism where the taxpayer requests the department to permit filing of a delayed return, especially where refund claims or carry forward of losses are involved. In this case, approval from the income tax department is required before such delayed claim is admitted.
An updated return, on the other hand, allows a taxpayer to voluntarily correct omissions or report additional income and involves paying the additional tax. However, it cannot be used to claim a refund or reduce tax liability.
A taxpayer who could not file ITRs within the prescribed due dates due to genuine hardship, such as prolonged illness, hospitalization, mental health issues, family emergency, death in family, natural calamity or other such issues, may seek relief through a condonation of delay application, according to Suraj Singh, Founder of SD Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants.
A condonation application for claiming refund or carry forward of losses can generally be filed within six years from the end of the relevant assessment year, said Gaurav Makhijani, Managing Partner at MGA. He added that the application is examined on a case-to-case basis and is subject to satisfaction of the prescribed authority regarding genuineness of hardship and correctness of the claim.
This provision applies to every assessee or taxpayers, meaning salaried resident taxpayers, senior citizens, non-resident Indians (NRIs) and even freelancers can apply for condonation of delay if applicable, both experts confirmed.
According to Singh, the taxpayer should submit documentary evidence proving the reason for delay, and the correctness of the refund/loss claim. The following documents are required:
After the taxpayer submits the required documents, the authority examines whether the hardship is genuine and whether the claim is bona fide, and then accepts or rejects the request.
Makhijani also said filing the return becomes particularly important in cases involving refund claims or carry forward of losses. He added that where additional taxes are payable and there has been a delay, taxpayers should make the payment at the earliest to avoid further interest liability.
Under the Indian tax law, all years are different. Thus, non-filing of ITRs for earlier years does not restrict a taxpayer from filing the current year ITR, provided the due date or belated return timeline is still available for the current assessment year, Makhijani said.
“A pending condonation application for prior years and the compliance obligation for the current year operate independently. In fact, continuing timely compliance for subsequent years may support the taxpayer’s bona fide conduct before the tax authorities,” he added.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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