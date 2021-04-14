Missed home loan EMI? Know the consequences

Shetty said, “In case you have genuine financial difficulties brought on by a job loss or medical conditions, reach out to the lender and find a solution. You have 90 days to pay your dues before your loan gets classified as a Non-Performing Asset (NPA). Work with the lender to find a solution before that. Remember, if you are still unable to repay your dues after 90 days, the lender reserves the right to initiate the process of auctioning off your property to recover its dues as allowed by the legal framework of the SARFAESI Act of 2002. So, take steps early on to avoid such situations."