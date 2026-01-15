Missed income? ITR-U gives a second chance, but at a steep cost
Shipra Singh 6 min read 15 Jan 2026, 02:47 pm IST
Summary
Missed income disclosures after the December deadline? The updated return offers a second chance—but only if it results in higher tax, and with penalties that rise sharply over time.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
December 2025 was an anxious month for many taxpayers who received a ‘nudge’ from the income tax department asking them to revisit their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for FY25. The department flagged possible discrepancies and urged taxpayers to revise their returns before the 31 December deadline.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story