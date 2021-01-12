Missed income tax return filing deadline? Know the penalties and option you have

The last date of filing income tax return for the financial year 2019-20 was 10 January 2021. Issuing an official order last evening, the income tax department has rejected requests for further extension of the due date for filing tax returns saying that generous extra time has already been given. The deadline was extended multiple times in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak. Generally, 31 July of the assessment year (AY) is the last date for filing the income tax return. This year it was extended 3 times.