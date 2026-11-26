A failed systematic investment plan (SIP) payment can leave mutual fund investors wondering whether they will face penalties, see their credit score take a hit or lose the money they have already invested.

However, a missed SIP instalment does not automatically affect an investor's existing mutual fund holdings. It is also not treated in the same way as a missed loan EMI or an unpaid credit card bill.

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While a failed debit may attract bank charges and repeated failures can eventually lead to the cancellation of an SIP, investors should understand the distinction between these consequences, CNBC TV18 reported.

Will your bank charge you for a failed SIP payment? A failed SIP debit may attract a charge from the bank, particularly if the transaction fails because of insufficient funds or an issue with the auto-debit mandate.

Banks may levy a return or dishonour charge for such failed transactions. This fee is separate from any charges that a mutual fund house may impose.

The amount varies depending on the bank and the type of account. Investors should check their bank's latest schedule of charges to determine whether a fee applies.

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Can a failed SIP payment affect your CIBIL score? Typically, no.

An SIP is an investment instruction, not a borrowing obligation. Therefore, a failed SIP debit is generally not treated like a missed loan EMI or an unpaid credit card bill.

Credit scores are primarily influenced by an individual's borrowing and repayment behaviour. Since an SIP does not involve credit, a failed payment does not automatically affect an investor's credit score.

Can repeated SIP payment failures lead to cancellation? Yes. While a single failed instalment may not have a significant impact on an existing investment, repeated debit failures can result in the SIP being cancelled.

Under the industry's framework, the cancellation thresholds depend on the frequency of the SIP:

Daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly SIPs: These may be cancelled after three consecutive failed debit attempts.

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SIPs with a lower frequency: SIPs scheduled every two months, quarterly, half-yearly or annually may be cancelled after two consecutive failed debit attempts.

Once an SIP is cancelled, future contributions stop unless the investor registers a new SIP.

What happens to your existing mutual fund investments? A failed SIP payment does not automatically affect the mutual fund units accumulated through earlier instalments.

Those units remain invested in the scheme and continue to be subject to market gains or losses. The cancellation of an SIP only stops future contributions; it does not automatically redeem the units an investor already holds.

What should investors do after an SIP debit fails? Investors should first identify why the transaction failed. They can check whether their bank account had sufficient funds, whether the auto-debit mandate was active and whether their bank or KYC details need to be updated.

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If the bank account linked to the SIP has changed, investors should update their details with the mutual fund house or investment platform and complete the required mandate registration process.

Understanding the reason for the failed transaction can help investors avoid repeated debit failures and the possibility of SIP cancellation.

The bottom line A failed SIP payment does not automatically mean an investor will lose their accumulated mutual fund units or suffer a decline in their credit score.

However, the bank may levy transaction-related charges, while repeated failed debits can lead to the cancellation of the SIP. Investors should maintain sufficient funds in their linked bank accounts and ensure that their auto-debit mandates remain active to keep their investment contributions on track.

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