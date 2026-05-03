Missed Subhadra Yojana? Here are alternative welfare schemes available in Odisha

Several welfare schemes in Odisha are specifically designed to provide financial assistance and social support to women. These programmes focus on areas such as income support, betterment of livelihood, health benefits, and financial inclusion, with each scheme having its own eligibility criteria and benefits.

The last date to apply for Subhadra Yojana this year was April 30, 2026. For those who could not apply to this scheme or did not meet its eligibility requirements, alternative schemes remain available. Here are some of the options, along with details of their application process, documentation requirements, and the type of support offered.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana The Lakhpati Didi Sahayika Yojana is a government initiative designed to empower women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to earn a sustainable annual household income of ₹1 lakh or more. It focuses on skill development, financial literacy, and livelihood diversification.

This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs. 10,000, so that it is sustainable, according to the scheme details.

To be eligible for the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, applicants must be rural women residing in India, aged 18–50, and active members of a registered Self-Help Group (SHG) under the DAY-NRLM program.

MAMATA scheme To alleviate the issue of maternal and infant undernutrition, Government of Odisha has launched a state specific scheme for pregnant women and lactating mothers called MAMATA. It is a conditional cash transfer maternity benefit scheme, which provides monetary support to the pregnant and lactating women to enable them to seek improved nutrition and promote health seeking behaviour.

This scheme is operational in all the 338 projects of 30 districts of Odisha.

Pregnant and lactating women aged 19 years and above are eligible for the scheme for their first two live births. However, women who are employed by the government o public sector undertakings (both central and state), as well as their spouses, are excluded from the coverage.

The condition of limiting benefits to the first two live births is relaxed for women belonging to particularly vulnerable tribal groups, covering 13 identified communities as per the relevant government order.

What is Subhadra Yojana? Details here Subhadra Yojana is a welfare scheme launched by the Government of Odisha to provide direct financial assistance to women, with the aim of strengthening their economic independence, betterment of livelihood, and providing social support. The scheme targets eligible women in the state and offers annual cash support over a fixed period, credited directly to their bank accounts.

To apply for Subhadra Yojana, applicants must meet certain eligibility conditions. These criteria ensure that the scheme reaches the intended crowd.

• Applicant must be a woman

• She must belong to a low-income or economically weaker section

• Must be a resident of the state where the scheme is implemented

• Should have a valid bank account linked with Aadhaar

• Must not be a beneficiary of similar high-value government schemes

To apply for the scheme next year, applicants need to submit their Aadhaar card, residence proof, income certificate, bank account details, passport-size photograph, and mobile number linked with Aadhar.