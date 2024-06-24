Missed the market rally? Learn from the Warren Buffett playbook

The other solution, which we will call the Buffett solution is this: don’t regret that you missed the rally i.e. no FOMO at all. Instead, keep building cash reserves. And at the same time keep identifying high quality companies you would like to own, and at what price (think Buffett’s Apple purchase at 10 p/e, and aim for very attractive valuations, which leave headroom to make a lot of money over time). That’s it. The rest of it is a waiting game.